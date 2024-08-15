17 August 2024
EN

Azerbaijan national team will play in Bristol

Azerbaijan football
News
15 August 2024 17:48
78
Azerbaijan national team will play in Bristol

The venue of another match of the Azerbaijan national team, consisting of under-21 football players, has been confirmed.

It was announced by the press service of AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

The location of the away match with England in the qualifying round of the European Championship has been determined. The meeting organized on October 15 within the F group will take place at the Ashton Gate stadium located in the city of Bristol.

The starting time of the match has not been confirmed yet.

Idman.biz

Related news

The time of the match Qarabag - Turan Tovuz has been announced
16 August 18:02
Azerbaijan football

The time of the match Qarabag - Turan Tovuz has been announced

The game schedule of the fourth round of the match Premier League has been announced
The match of Zire has been postponed
16 August 17:33
Azerbaijan football

The match of Zire has been postponed

Another game of the third round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been postponed
UEFA sends a Latvian referee to Baku
16 August 15:24
Azerbaijan football

UEFA sends a Latvian referee to Baku

The head referee of the match between Zire and Omonia of the Conference League playoff stage has been announced
When will the match Zire - Omonia start?
16 August 14:24
Azerbaijan football

When will the match Zire - Omonia start?

The time of the Zire - Omonia match, which will be held as part of the return games of the playoff stage of the Conference League, has been determined
Estonian judges for Zire
16 August 13:59
Azerbaijan football

Estonian judges for Zire

The referees of the Omonia - Zire match of the Conference League playoff stage have been announced
The date of the playoff game of Zire has been announced
16 August 13:34
Azerbaijan football

The date of the playoff game of Zire has been announced

The meeting will take place in Nicosia

Most read

President Ilham Aliyev: We can be rightly proud of our young generation
14 August 14:52
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev: We can be rightly proud of our young generation

"The words I have been saying for years about the massive nature of sports and the tasks I have given have pursued one goal: to raise a young generation that is physically and spiritually healthy, attached to the Motherland, patriotic, and professional."
President: These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process
14 August 14:48
Paris-2024

President: These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process

"In other words, this shows that many sports disciplines are developing in Azerbaijan."
Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"
14 August 16:49
Paris-2024

Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"

"Like everyone else, I am very happy."
President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO
14 August 15:49
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO

"You have represented our country at the Summer Olympic Games with great dignity"