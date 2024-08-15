Azerbaijan national team will play in Bristol

The venue of another match of the Azerbaijan national team, consisting of under-21 football players, has been confirmed.

It was announced by the press service of AFFA, Idman.biz reports.

The location of the away match with England in the qualifying round of the European Championship has been determined. The meeting organized on October 15 within the F group will take place at the Ashton Gate stadium located in the city of Bristol.

The starting time of the match has not been confirmed yet.

Idman.biz