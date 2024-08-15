Arif Asadov: Zire should use the opponent's weak side"

"Zire drew in the first game, but the match in Baku will be difficult for Azerbaijan team."

Arif Asadov, the former coach of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

He evaluated the Zire - Osijek match to be held in Baku within the III qualification stage of the Conference League. According to an experienced expert, the chances of the teams are equal: I would rate Zire slightly higher. They probably analyzed the opponent's strengths and weaknesses after the first match. Croatians try to use depth and width in attack. At the same time, they look for gaps in the defense by changing flanks frequently. They have good complementary players. Although they are young, they are fast. They are also dangerous in standard situations. Their weakness is that they leave gaps in the defense when they attack."

According to him, Zire should take advantage of the opponent's weaknesses: "In the first match, they took advantage of the gap in the counter-attack and won a penalty and turned it into a goal. Again, we have a lot of faith in Zire.

The match between Zire and Osijek will be held at Liv Bona Dea Arena at 20:30 today. The first game between the teams ended with a score of 1:1.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz