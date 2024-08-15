2 losses in Qarabag - they will not play against Dinamo

The latest situation of Qarabag footballers Marko Veshovic and Marko Yankovic has been clarified.

Idman.biz was informed about it by the press secretary of the representative of Agdam.

He said that both players, who were injured in the match against Ludogorets (7:2) in the third qualifying round of the Champions League in Bulgaria, will not play against Dinamo Zagreb in the playoffs: "Vesovic will return to the field after 2-3 weeks, and Yankovic after 4-6 weeks." will be able to return. "Both of them had a muscle strain."

Qarabag will play its first away match against Dinamo on August 20.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz