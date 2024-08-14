Pierre Zebli: "It will be a difficult day"

"We know it will be a tough match."

Zire football player Pierre Zebli said this, Idman.biz reports.

The 27-year-old Italian midfielder participated in the press conference organized before the match against Osijek as part of the return matches of the third qualifying round of the Conference League. Zebli emphasized that they are focused only on victory in the match to be held in Baku: "The opponent has good players. Tomorrow will be a difficult day. Each of us is focused on victory. We will do our best to win."

The match that will take place on August 15 at Liv Bona Dea Arena will start at 20:30 Baku time. A 1:1 draw was recorded in the away match.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz