17 August 2024
EN

Number 1 of the Champions League - Juninho

Azerbaijan football
News
14 August 2024 11:12
45
Number 1 of the Champions League - Juninho

The best scorers of the first three qualifying rounds of the Champions League have been announced.

Olavio Juninho heads the list, Idman.biz reports.

The Brazilian striker of Qarabag scored 6 goals. He did it in 4 matches.

The South American does not leave the current season's European Cup matches without a goal. Juninho scored one ball against Lincoln (2:0, 5:0), then three, and one ball against Ludogorets (1:2, 7:2) in both meetings.

Arni Frederiksberg, the player of Klaksvik, who is second in the top scorers table, has distinguished himself 5 times.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

The time of the match Qarabag - Turan Tovuz has been announced
16 August 18:02
Azerbaijan football

The time of the match Qarabag - Turan Tovuz has been announced

The game schedule of the fourth round of the match Premier League has been announced
The match of Zire has been postponed
16 August 17:33
Azerbaijan football

The match of Zire has been postponed

Another game of the third round of the Azerbaijan Premier League has been postponed
UEFA sends a Latvian referee to Baku
16 August 15:24
Azerbaijan football

UEFA sends a Latvian referee to Baku

The head referee of the match between Zire and Omonia of the Conference League playoff stage has been announced
When will the match Zire - Omonia start?
16 August 14:24
Azerbaijan football

When will the match Zire - Omonia start?

The time of the Zire - Omonia match, which will be held as part of the return games of the playoff stage of the Conference League, has been determined
Estonian judges for Zire
16 August 13:59
Azerbaijan football

Estonian judges for Zire

The referees of the Omonia - Zire match of the Conference League playoff stage have been announced
The date of the playoff game of Zire has been announced
16 August 13:34
Azerbaijan football

The date of the playoff game of Zire has been announced

The meeting will take place in Nicosia

Most read

President Ilham Aliyev: We can be rightly proud of our young generation
14 August 14:52
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev: We can be rightly proud of our young generation

"The words I have been saying for years about the massive nature of sports and the tasks I have given have pursued one goal: to raise a young generation that is physically and spiritually healthy, attached to the Motherland, patriotic, and professional."
President: These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process
14 August 14:48
Paris-2024

President: These Games showed again that the development of sports in Azerbaijan is a consistent process

"In other words, this shows that many sports disciplines are developing in Azerbaijan."
Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"
14 August 16:49
Paris-2024

Hasrat Jafarov: "These are unforgettable days in my career"

"Like everyone else, I am very happy."
President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO
14 August 15:49
Paris-2024

President Ilham Aliyev received Azerbaijani athletes who won medals at Paris Summer Olympic Games and their coaches - VIDEO - PHOTO

"You have represented our country at the Summer Olympic Games with great dignity"