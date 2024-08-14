Number 1 of the Champions League - Juninho

The best scorers of the first three qualifying rounds of the Champions League have been announced.

Olavio Juninho heads the list, Idman.biz reports.

The Brazilian striker of Qarabag scored 6 goals. He did it in 4 matches.

The South American does not leave the current season's European Cup matches without a goal. Juninho scored one ball against Lincoln (2:0, 5:0), then three, and one ball against Ludogorets (1:2, 7:2) in both meetings.

Arni Frederiksberg, the player of Klaksvik, who is second in the top scorers table, has distinguished himself 5 times.

Idman.biz