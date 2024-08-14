Qarabag won, Azerbaijan's position has changed - UEFA rating

There have been changes in the UEFA ranking of countries.

It was caused by the results of the first day of the return games of the III qualification stage of the European Cup, Idman.biz reports.

The matches taking place in the Champions League, Europa League and Conference League also affected the position of Azerbaijan. Qarabag won against Ludogorets in the most prestigious club tournament of the continent - 7:2.

The win in Bulgaria brought Azerbaijan 0.250 points. Azerbaijan current score is 18,750.

But despite this profit, Azerbaijan fell one step. This was caused by the breakthrough of Sweden. Azerbaijan is currently the 25th in Europe.

Current season earnings are 2,000. Zire got 0.875, Qarabag 0.750, Sabah 0.250, and Sumgait 0.125 points for the country rating.

The table is headed by England - 89,160 points.

Idman.biz