Qarabag: opponent in the playoffs is Dinamo

The champion of Azerbaijan Qarabag advanced to the playoffs of the Champions League.

Agdam club will face the Croatian champion Dinamo at this stage, Idman.biz reports.

The first match between the teams will be held in Zagreb on August 20-21, and the return match will be held in Baku on August 21-28. The winning team will qualify for the League stage.

Qarabag eliminated Ludogorets (Bulgaria) from the competition (1:2, 7:2) based on the results of two matches in the III qualifying round.

Idman.biz