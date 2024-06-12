Afran Ismayilov: "I don't like Toral Bayramov's game either in the national team or at Qarabag" - VIDEO

"Qarabag’s game system and players are different."

This was said by Afran Ismayilov, a former player of the Azerbaijan national team who was a guest of Idman Bizde.

He commented on the game in which Azerbaijan defeated Kazakhstan 3:2. Ismayilov said that some players of Qarabag did not show themselves in a good way: "The champion of Azerbaijan is such a quality team that everyone complements each other. They know how to play. It is difficult in the national team. Everyone comes from different clubs. You play against Albania, Kazakhstan. Difficulties happen. This is understandable. Frankly, I don't like Toral Bayramov's game either in the national team at Qarabag".

The former Qarabag player also announced the names of the players who performed well in the match against Kazakhstan: "Many are far from their uniforms. This is due to the fact that they are not always included in the squad in the clubs they play. However, I have always thought that professionalism is prominent in the national team. You go out and do your best for the sake of the flag and the anthem. Although Mahir Emreli and Ramil Sheydayev were not in shape, they showed character and fought. They were the main owners of the score 3:2."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan lost 0:2 in the match with Kazakhstan, but won 3:2 in the end.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz