12 June 2024
EN

Afran Ismayilov: "I don't like Toral Bayramov's game either in the national team or at Qarabag" - VIDEO

Azerbaijan football
News
12 June 2024 16:13
20
Afran Ismayilov: "I don't like Toral Bayramov's game either in the national team or at Qarabag" - VIDEO

"Qarabag’s game system and players are different."

This was said by Afran Ismayilov, a former player of the Azerbaijan national team who was a guest of Idman Bizde.

He commented on the game in which Azerbaijan defeated Kazakhstan 3:2. Ismayilov said that some players of Qarabag did not show themselves in a good way: "The champion of Azerbaijan is such a quality team that everyone complements each other. They know how to play. It is difficult in the national team. Everyone comes from different clubs. You play against Albania, Kazakhstan. Difficulties happen. This is understandable. Frankly, I don't like Toral Bayramov's game either in the national team at Qarabag".

The former Qarabag player also announced the names of the players who performed well in the match against Kazakhstan: "Many are far from their uniforms. This is due to the fact that they are not always included in the squad in the clubs they play. However, I have always thought that professionalism is prominent in the national team. You go out and do your best for the sake of the flag and the anthem. Although Mahir Emreli and Ramil Sheydayev were not in shape, they showed character and fought. They were the main owners of the score 3:2."

It should be noted that Azerbaijan lost 0:2 in the match with Kazakhstan, but won 3:2 in the end.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS
18:30
Football

Azerbaijan’s 14 - ANALYSIS

In Azerbaijani football, the number 14 has a mystical quality
Afran Ismayilov: "Their presence in the national team slows down our development" - VIDEO
18:12
Football

Afran Ismayilov: "Their presence in the national team slows down our development" - VIDEO

"I was glad that there were no legionnaires in the team in the game against Kazakhstan."
Our engineer - PRESENTATION
17:54
Football

Our engineer - PRESENTATION

The specialist, who signed a contract with our team until the end of the EURO-2028 qualifying round, is more recognized as a coach
Samir Alakbarov got furious: "We will not be able to get anywhere with Santos"
17:18
Football

Samir Alakbarov got furious: "We will not be able to get anywhere with Santos"

"Probably, negotiations with Fernando Santos went on for a long time"
Tovuz Stadium is ready for international games
17:03
Football

Tovuz Stadium is ready for international games

The grass cover was awarded the Quality Pro certificate
New Turan Tovuz head coach announced
16:40
Football

New Turan Tovuz head coach announced

As Idman.biz reports, the sports director of the club, Samad Nasibov, made a statement to the local press

Most read

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest
11 June 14:39
Euro 2024

EURO-2024: The oldest and youngest

This was determined after all teams submitted applications for the competition in Germany
Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev
12:02
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo & Maxim Medvedev

22 players were included in the IFFHS table
Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION
10 June 16:20
Euro 2024

Ronaldo and his team - PRESENTATION

This summer, the attention of all Europe will be focused on Germany
Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"
10 June 15:11
Football

Kazakh veteran: "Kazakhstan must defeat Azerbaijan"

"Because we recently face them in the Nations League"