Azerbaijani clubs' Jubilee victory in Europa League

The number of victories of Azerbaijani clubs in the Europa League has reached 80.

Idman.biz reports that Qarabag won the jubilee victory.

Aghdam club defeated Braga with a score of 4:2 in the first match of the playoff stage. Before the victory in Portugal, 79 successes were recorded in 267 games. 6 of them happened when the tournament was called the UEFA Cup, and 74 happened during the Europa League.

It should be noted that the first victory in the Europa League took place in the 1996/97 season. Neftchi won 2:1 in the UEFA Cup match against Sofia Lokomotiv in Baku.

