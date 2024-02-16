Abdellah Zoubir - the player of the week?

Candidates for the player of the week in the Europa League have been announced.

Idman.biz reports that the Qarabag player Abdellah Zoubir also claims the title of the best of the first matches of the play-off stage.

The French midfielder scored two goals in the match against Braga in Portugal. His double played a big role in the 4:2 victory. Other candidates for the award are Mauro Icardi (Galatasaray), Angel di Maria (Benfica) and Ruben Loftus Chik (Milan).

It should be noted that the player of the week will be determined by voting on the UEFA website.

Idman.biz