Jeyhun Sultanov: "Those who sit behind the computer and write statuses are not real fans" - VIDEO

With Neftchi's former president, Kamran Guliyev, we failed to do well.

During his visit to the Idman Bizde program, Jeyhun Sultanov, a former player of the Azerbaijan national football team, made this statement.

The 44-year-old expert thought back to his days as Neftchi's sports director. He claimed that at the time, they did excellent work on a tight budget: "It's just that our fans were impatient. After the defeat, I resigned because I am an emotional person. 3 years have passed. If I had been patient, I could have created another Neftchi during this time. Because I had plans. I didn't have enough patience."

Sultanov said that there is no resentment among Neftchi fans: "They start applying pressure as soon as three games are lost. This is something I have also experienced. Some fans had negative things to say. They will stay the same no matter who shows up. We eat together with a real fan of Neftchi. We are discussing. I do not mean people who only think about their interests. After the games, we speak, chat, and stay in touch with a few people. Fans are not those who write status updates on social media while seated in front of a computer."

It should be noted that Jeyhun Sultanov was the sports director of Neftchi in 2018-20.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz