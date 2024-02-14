UEFA President congratulated Ilham Aliyev

UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his election as the President of Azerbaijan.

According to İdman.biz, the congratulation reads:

"Dear Mr. President,

I extend sincere congratulations on behalf of the European football community for your re-election as President of the Azerbaijan Republic.

The people of Azerbaijan have demonstrated their trust and confidence in you by your resounding win in the elections. The Azerbaijani people have excelled in a variety of sectors, including football and sports, under your direction. I appreciate all of your hard work in football. I want to remind everyone that during Baku's hosting of the decisive games of UEFA EURO-2020, everyone felt real excitement.

As you know, 30 years ago - in 1994, the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan was elected a member of UEFA. Thanks to the support of the government and the activity of the national association, football in Azerbaijan is continuously developing at all levels. Football infrastructure is evolving and this is enabling new approaches to the game. The regular performances of the clubs at the European level make it possible to be proud and look to the future with great hope.

Mr. President, I ask you to accept my best wishes for your continued leadership of this beautiful country and people."

Idman.biz