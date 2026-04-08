8 April 2026
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Camilo Duran makes history with hat-trick in Qarabag rout

Azerbaijan football
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8 April 2026 13:52
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Camilo Duran makes history with hat-trick in Qarabag rout

The 26th round of the Misli Premier League was marked by a historic performance from Qarabag striker Camilo Duran, who scored a hat-trick in a commanding 7-0 victory over Karvan-Yevlakh, Idman.Biz reports.

Qarabag, long established as Azerbaijan’s dominant force, delivered another emphatic display, with Duran at the centre of attention. His three goals not only sealed a comfortable win but also secured his place in the league’s history books.

The Colombian forward became the 35th foreign player to score a hat-trick in Azerbaijan’s top division and the first Colombian ever to reach that milestone. It was also the third hat-trick recorded in the current season, following similar achievements by Toral Bayramov and Gabala’s Domi Massumo.

Duran’s treble further highlights the growing impact of international players in the league, particularly those from the Americas, who continue to leave their mark on Azerbaijani football.

As the title race progresses, Qarabag’s attacking depth and consistency remain key factors, with Duran emerging as one of the standout performers of the campaign.

Idman.Biz
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