Neftci captain Mahmudov returns to Baku after treatment in Serbia

Neftci and Azerbaijan national team captain Emin Mahmudov has returned to Baku after undergoing treatment in Serbia, the club has confirmed, Idman.Biz reports.

According to the club’s press secretary Asaf Zeynalli, the 33-year-old midfielder travelled abroad after sustaining a groin injury in the days leading up to the match against Sumqayit. As a result, Mahmudov was unavailable for the fixture, which Neftci won 3-1.

“He suffered a groin injury a few days before the Sumqayit game and went to Serbia for treatment. He returned to Baku yesterday, which is why he missed the match,” Zeynalli said in a statement to local media.

Mahmudov’s recovery will now continue in Baku, although no clear timeline has been set for his return to action. The club have indicated that his comeback will depend on how the rehabilitation process progresses.

The absence of the experienced midfielder is a notable concern for both Neftci and the national team, given his leadership role and importance in midfield.