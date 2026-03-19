19 March 2026
EN

Araz-Nakhchivan duo receive international call-ups

Azerbaijan football
News
19 March 2026 16:39
28
Araz-Nakhchivan duo receive international call-ups

Two players from Araz-Nakhchivan have earned international call-ups ahead of the upcoming international break, underlining the growing presence of the club’s players on the global stage, Idman.Biz reports.

Goalkeeper Kristian Avram has been included in the Moldova squad and could feature in their upcoming fixtures against Lithuania on 26 March at the Zimbru Stadium, and Cyprus on 30 March in Nicosia, should he be selected by the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Felipe Santos has been called up to the Benin national team and will join the squad from 23 to 31 March. He is in line to feature in matches against Palestine on 27 March and Guinea on 31 March.

The call-ups reflect both players’ consistent performances at club level, with Araz-Nakhchivan continuing to contribute talent to the international game.

Idman.Biz
Tags:

Related news

Neftchi celebrate 89th anniversary as Azerbaijan’s historic football flagship
18 March 16:12
Azerbaijan football

Neftchi celebrate 89th anniversary as Azerbaijan’s historic football flagship

Baku giants reflect on Soviet-era legacy and domestic dominance
Azerbaijan appoint Rui Jorge as U20 head coach ahead of 2027 World Cup
16 March 15:42
Azerbaijan football

Azerbaijan appoint Rui Jorge as U20 head coach ahead of 2027 World Cup

Portuguese coach to lead youth team as hosts prepare for tournament co-organised with Uzbekistan
Qarabag deny rumours of multiple departures at the end of the season + VIDEO
16 March 15:06
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag deny rumours of multiple departures at the end of the season + VIDEO

Club says all players remain under contract amid speculation about several first-team names
Turan Tovuz goalkeeper’s clean sheet run ends in Azerbaijan Premier League
16 March 13:43
Azerbaijan football

Turan Tovuz goalkeeper’s clean sheet run ends in Azerbaijan Premier League

Sergey Samokun concedes first goal of the season after 812-minute streak
Musa Gurbanli reaches 100 Premier League games milestone
16 March 12:26
Azerbaijan football

Musa Gurbanli reaches 100 Premier League games milestone

Son of Qarabag head coach Gurban Gurbanov marks landmark appearance in Azerbaijan’s top flight
Qarabag part ways with midfielder Chris Kouakou as move to Norway agreed
13 March 16:51
Azerbaijan football

Qarabag part ways with midfielder Chris Kouakou as move to Norway agreed

Ivorian player set to join Sarpsborg 04 after brief spell with Azerbaijani champions

Most read

Promes admits stabbing cousin during appeal hearing in Netherlands
18 March 14:26
Football

Promes admits stabbing cousin during appeal hearing in Netherlands

Former Dutch international changes stance as legal case takes new turn
Galatasaray file complaint to UEFA over Lang injury at Anfield
17:16
World football

Galatasaray file complaint to UEFA over Lang injury at Anfield

Club consider legal action after midfielder suffers serious hand damage
Champions League quarter-finalists confirmed after dramatic night in Europe
18 March 09:29
World football

Champions League quarter-finalists confirmed after dramatic night in Europe

Sporting produce stunning comeback as Real Madrid, PSG and Arsenal advance with authority
Three comebacks in one night? Storylines of the Champions League last-16 second legs
17 March 16:45
World football

Three comebacks in one night? Storylines of the Champions League last-16 second legs

Three home sides must overturn a three-goal deficit tonight