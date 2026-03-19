Araz-Nakhchivan duo receive international call-ups

Two players from Araz-Nakhchivan have earned international call-ups ahead of the upcoming international break, underlining the growing presence of the club’s players on the global stage, Idman.Biz reports.

Goalkeeper Kristian Avram has been included in the Moldova squad and could feature in their upcoming fixtures against Lithuania on 26 March at the Zimbru Stadium, and Cyprus on 30 March in Nicosia, should he be selected by the coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Felipe Santos has been called up to the Benin national team and will join the squad from 23 to 31 March. He is in line to feature in matches against Palestine on 27 March and Guinea on 31 March.

The call-ups reflect both players’ consistent performances at club level, with Araz-Nakhchivan continuing to contribute talent to the international game.