TABIB: the current situation of PFL officials

PFL officials who were injured as a result of the accident that occurred in First "Dordyol" settlement of Aghdam were evacuated to a private medical facility located in Baku.

Idman.biz was informed about this by Administration of the Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB).

It was reported that PFL president Elkhan Samadov, vice-president Aslan Shahgaldiyev, technical and sports director Elgiz Abbasov, executive director Zaur Haji-Maharramov, media and marketing director Sanan Abdullayev and driver Rasim Gafarli will be in Barda starting at 7:05 a.m. today. They were placed in the Emergency Department of the Central Hospital of the District.

Necessary medical services were provided to people who suffered various types of injuries. The condition of 1 of them is severe, the condition of 2 is moderate, and the condition of 3 is assessed as stable.

Injured persons were evacuated to a private medical facility located in Baku.

It should be noted that the Ministry of Emergencies received information about the need for rescue assistance due to the occurrence of a traffic accident in First "Dordyol" settlement, Aghdam region. In connection with the information, the rescue forces of the Qarabag Regional Center of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications were called upon.

While evaluating the operating conditions, it was determined that "Mercedes" brand minibus crashed into an obstacle on the side of the road, 3 people were trapped in the car. As a result of the rescue measures, 3 people with various injuries were removed from the vehicle and handed over to the emergency medical team.

