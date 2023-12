The Croatian football club Dinamo is seeking a sports director, and Azerbaijani national football player Mahir Emreli is playing for them.

The Turkish club "Goztepe" has received an offer from Zagreb for Ivan Mens, a native of the city who currently holds the same position as he does. But the 40-year-old functionary rejected the offer.

It should be noted that "Dinamo" Zagreb is second in the Croatian Championship with 33 points after 16 games.

Idman.biz