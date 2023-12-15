Georgi Adamiya: "Qarabag's historic achievement will affect Azerbaijani football as well"

"Qarabag's historical achievement will have a positive impact not only on the club, but also on Azerbaijani football."

Georgi Adamia, a former football player of "Qarabag", told Idman.biz.

In Azerbaijan, at the same time, the Georgian veteran striker, who played at "Neftchi", "Baku" and "Inter" clubs, commented on the advancement of the Aghdam representative to the playoffs in the European League. Adamiya said that "Qarabag" played a good game against Swedish "Hacken" in the last round: "It was an interesting game. The speed was too high. Both teams had episodes. The Swedes could not take advantage of the opportunities. "Qarabag" used the chances well. In the second half, Gurban Gurbanov's team made a very good impact on the counterattack. Abdellah Zoubir could increase the difference even more. But this is football. The main thing is that the representative of Aghdam achieved his goal and advanced to the 1/16 final stage. I congratulate them from the heart of my heart."

According to him, "Qarabag" fights against any opponent thanks to years of experience: "If we look at the success of the team, we can only say good things. They have been playing in the group stage for many years and have accumulated good experience. They proved that they deserve to play in the playoffs. I hope they will be able to advance to the 1/8 final stage as well."

It should be noted that in the last match of Group H in the European League, the "Qarabag" group, which defeated the Swedish "Hacken" with a score of 2:1, finished second with 10 points. For the first time in the history of Aghdam, they advanced to the 1/16 final stage of the European League.

Emin Aga

Idman.biz