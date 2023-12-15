15 December 2023
"Qarabag" advanced to the playoffs of the European League - VIDEO

15 December 2023 00:22
The group stage of the Europa League has been concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan's champion "Qarabag" played its last game in the group in Baku.

The representative of Aghdam faced the Swedish club "Hacken" at the Tofig Bahramov Stadium and won with a score of 2:1. Gurban Gurbanov's team advanced to the playoffs of the European League thanks to the victory won in the match against the outsider of the group. With that, "Qarabag" Azerbaijan took the lead in football.

In the other game of the group, "Bayer" (Germany) defeated "Molde" (Norway) with a score of 5:1.

It should be noted that "Qarabag" won 1:0 in the first match against "Hacken".

Europa League
Group stage, VI round
December 14
21:45. "Qarabag" (Azerbaijan) - "Hacken" (Sweden) - 2:1
Goals: Leandro Andrade, 1. Yassin Benzia, 45+3 - Badavi Husenov, 90+4 (own goal)
Red card: Marko Veshovic, 56

