"Araz-Nakhchivan" football player: "We want to go to the "equator line" of the season in one of the top ranks"

"We play tough games in the last rounds. Our game against "Zira" was also challenging.

Idman.biz reports that "Araz-Nakhchivan" player Tural Bayramli said this while talking about the match (0:0) with "Zira" of the 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The midfielder told the press service of the club that the representative of Nakhchivan was not included in the leader's group for nothing: "True, the fact that "Zira" was in the top tier did not cause us any concern before the game. Because regardless of the identity of the opponent, we go out to perform the tasks that have been created. Our task is to win 3 points regardless of who the opponent is. Although our team is a new member of the league, if we continue our performance in this way, we will always be a headache for our opponents, and we will increase our points reserve.

Bayramli also shared his thoughts about the match against "Sabah" of the XVII round: "Our opponent is getting successful results in the last rounds. In general, since the beginning of the season, this team is considered a medal contender. One of the strongest clubs of the Premier League. We are also preparing well for this meeting.

Although the weather is rainy, we try not to delay our training. It will be a tense and interesting game. We will continue our struggle to win a good result. Also, we are on the verge of winter break. We want to go to the "equator line" of the season in one of the top tiers.

Idman.biz