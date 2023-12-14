14 December 2023
EN

"Araz-Nakhchivan" football player: "We want to go to the "equator line" of the season in one of the top ranks"

Azerbaijan football
News
14 December 2023 12:55
"Araz-Nakhchivan" football player: "We want to go to the "equator line" of the season in one of the top ranks"

"We play tough games in the last rounds. Our game against "Zira" was also challenging.

Idman.biz reports that "Araz-Nakhchivan" player Tural Bayramli said this while talking about the match (0:0) with "Zira" of the 15th round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The midfielder told the press service of the club that the representative of Nakhchivan was not included in the leader's group for nothing: "True, the fact that "Zira" was in the top tier did not cause us any concern before the game. Because regardless of the identity of the opponent, we go out to perform the tasks that have been created. Our task is to win 3 points regardless of who the opponent is. Although our team is a new member of the league, if we continue our performance in this way, we will always be a headache for our opponents, and we will increase our points reserve.

Bayramli also shared his thoughts about the match against "Sabah" of the XVII round: "Our opponent is getting successful results in the last rounds. In general, since the beginning of the season, this team is considered a medal contender. One of the strongest clubs of the Premier League. We are also preparing well for this meeting.

Although the weather is rainy, we try not to delay our training. It will be a tense and interesting game. We will continue our struggle to win a good result. Also, we are on the verge of winter break. We want to go to the "equator line" of the season in one of the top tiers.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Agil Abbas: "Hacken" has nothing to lose, so..."
14:23
Azerbaijan football

Agil Abbas: "Hacken" has nothing to lose, so..."

MP Agil Abbas told Idman.biz
Yuri Mathias: "Qarabag" will win 2:0, and Juninho will score the goals
14:22
Azerbaijan football

Yuri Mathias: "Qarabag" will win 2:0, and Juninho will score the goals

"I want Qarabag to win the European Cup today"
Gesture from Brazilian football player to an employee of "Neftchi" - a bouquet of flowers
14:19
Azerbaijan football

Gesture from Brazilian football player to an employee of "Neftchi" - a bouquet of flowers

28-year-old Shahlarli has been working at "Neftchi TV" for 2 years. Before that, she worked at "CBC Sport
Yuri Mathias: "Neftchi" has no fear
14:18
Azerbaijan football

Yuri Mathias: "Neftchi" has no fear

"Neftchi" will face "Qarabag" on December 18
Yuri Mathias: "Neftchi" does not deserve to be in the 3rd level"
12:52
Azerbaijan football

Yuri Mathias: "Neftchi" does not deserve to be in the 3rd level"

"I don't have any advice for my teammates, I just want them to stand out"
Afran Ismayilov's team lost points - PHOTO
12:02
Azerbaijan football

Afran Ismayilov's team lost points - PHOTO

The second round of the Azerbaijan Mini-Football Championship has been concluded

Most read

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held
13 December 15:50
Weightlifting

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held

Azerbaijan Weightlifting Cup will be held in Shuvalan Heavy Athletics Center
Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO
12 December 18:46
Other

Memorandum of Cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bulgaria was signed - PHOTO

Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov received the Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria Dimitar Iliev
Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team
12 December 15:50
Azerbaijan football

Gjoko Hadzievski mentioned the potential names for the position of head coach of the Azerbaijan national team

"It doesn't matter if the head coach of the Azerbaijan national team is international or local. Various names are possible." Gjoko Hadzievski, former head coach of the Azerbaijan national team, told Idman.biz.

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO
12 December 17:58
Other

The officials of the Ministry of Youth and Sports visited the grave of the National Leader - PHOTO

Dimitar Iliev, Minister of Youth and Sports of Bulgaria, who is visiting our country, was also among those who visited the Alley of Honor