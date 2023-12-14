Yuri Mathias: "Neftchi" does not deserve to be in the 3rd level"

"I try to do my job as a defender in a good way. I also score when can. I don't have any advice for my teammates, I just want them to stand out."

Idman.biz reports that Yuri Mathias, the Brazilian football player of "Neftchi", said this at the press conference held today.

The 28-year-old defender said that he is not satisfied with the current situation of his team: "The difference in points with Qarabag, which is ranked first in the tournament table, is huge. "Neftchi" does not deserve to be on the 3rd level. But now such a situation has arisen. I accept the dissatisfaction of the fans as normal. The team is newly formed. The adaptation process is not easy. We understand that. We know that we can do better."

He clarified the fact that the player's name was with "Qarabag": "If I went to any club during my career, I stayed there for 3-4 years and did my best. When I came to "Neftchi", both my teammates and fans welcomed me well. I hope that I will do good things for the "whites and blacks".

It should be noted that Matias, who was transferred to "Neftchi" in the summer of this year, played 14 games in the Azerbaijan Championship.

