"Kapaz" against "Sumgayit"

The 16th round of the Azerbaijan Premier Football League will start today.

Idman.biz reports that "Kapaz" will challenge "Sumgayit" in the only match of the day.

Having won the first victory under the leadership of Adil Shukurov a round ago, the youth team wants to continue the success. "Sumgayit" aimed to forget the defeat to "Qarabag" with a score of 1:6.

It should be noted that "Sabail" will challenge "Gabala" on December 15, "Araz-Nakhchivan" will challenge "Sabah", and "Turan Tovuz" will challenge "Zira" the next day. Azerbaijani derby - "Qarabag" - "Neftchi" match will be held on December 18.

Azerbaijan Premier League

XVII round

December 14

at 3:30 p.m. "Kapaz" - "Sumgayit"

Referee: Javid Jalilov

Tovuz City Stadium

