"Qarabag": Make or break?

The group stage of the Europa League will be concluded today.

Idman.biz reports that Azerbaijan's champion "Qarabag" will play its last game in the group in Baku.

The representative of Aghdam will face the Swedish club "Hacken" at the Republic Stadium named after Tofig Bahramov. If Gurban Gurbanov's team defeats the outsider of the group, they will advance to the Europa League playoffs.

If "Qarabag" loses a point, the result of the match between "Bayer" (Germany) and "Molde" (Norway) will be important to continue the performance in the continent's second-tier club tournament. If the champion of Azerbaijan fails to maintain its position in the group, it will play in the playoffs of the Conference League.

It should be noted that "Qarabag" won 1:0 in the first match against "Hacken".

Europa League

Group stage, VI round

December 14

21:45. "Qarabag" (Azerbaijan) - "Hacken" (Sweden)

Referee: Eugene Caya (Albania)

Baku. Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium