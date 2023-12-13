Gurban Gurbanov: "We must take into account that we will play with a willing team"

"This year we will play our last game in the European Cup. It is a very important match."

Idman.biz reports that this was said by the head coach of "Qarabag" Gurban Gurbanov.

The experienced specialist held a press conference before the match against "Hacken" of Sweden in the European League. He said that his players are fully ready for the match on December 14: "We have prepared well. We can observe some interviews of the opponent that they take this meeting very seriously. They do not want to leave the group stage without points. We have to take into account that we will play with a willing team. I believe that our players will be ready for the match both psychologically and tactically. They will try to show their most correct and smartest games. I trust them. We still have 1 day. We will give the team full details before the game. There are some details that we haven't worked on, and we will work on them today and tomorrow."

- Kevin Medina will not participate in the game against "Hacken". How much does his absence bother you?

- I would like everyone to participate in this game. If we have a chance to be the second in the group, it means that the players deserved it. I would like everyone to be healthy at such a meeting. Medina will not only be in the game, but not even in Baku. He was operated on yesterday. I had a video call with him. He really wanted to be here. He said that feel as if I am with you and of course, we feel the same. He is one of our main players. But today we don't have to think about that, just the match, if we have any problem, we have to think about solving it. I believe that other players can do it. We have repeatedly witnessed that not only 1, but even 2-3 players of our main team were not in the match, but other players managed their absence very well. Vesovic's condition is normal. We have practice today and tomorrow. If everything is in order until the game, I believe he will play.

- What can you say about the grass cover in the stadium?

- Everything is fine on the field. Heavy rains rarely occur in Baku. Some time ago there were some changes. I came and wandered a little. Real football is the weather to play. I believe that everything is in order to show a good game tomorrow.

- "Qarabag" can realize the historical event. Most likely, the Azerbaijani club will continue its journey in the European League for the first time. How do you feel before the game?

- This is not the first time we face such a situation, because several times in the last matches, even in the last seconds, we missed our chances. We still have a chance today. I talk to my players. Every fan, including the sports community, has an overabundance of desire. Those are the things I always worry about. This is not a requirement, this is just a request from the players. However, we have to approach the game calmly so as not to make mistakes. We have to play correctly against the opponent, the players must be able to do it on the field. Today we have a chance to do it. We will try to show the correct game on the field. We always want to maintain our results and advance 1 step forward whenever possible. I believe that my players will try to play well tomorrow and they will succeed.

It should be noted that the meeting will start at 21:45.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz