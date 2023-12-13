13 December 2023
AFFA warned "Sabah" and "Neftchi"

13 December 2023 13:58
AFFA warned "Sabah" and "Neftchi"

A meeting of the AFFA Disciplinary Committee has been held.

Idman.biz reports that violations of the rules that occurred in the XVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League were assessed legally at the meeting.

In the 49th minute of the "Gabala" - "Kapaz" game, the number 7 player of the guests, Emil Safarov, received a red card after the second yellow and was suspended for 1 game. He caused a loss of 500 manats to his team.

In the "Sabah" - "Sabail" match, the hosts were warned, because the scoreboard did not work. They were fined 1,000 manats due to the late arrival of the ambulance at the meeting.

In the game "Neftchi" - "Turan Tovuz" the scoreboard was not working and the "black and whites" were warned. After the match, the representative of Baku was fined 800 manats, because outsiders entered the pitch.

