12 December 2023
EN

The referees of the "Qarabag" - "Hacken" match have been announced

12 December 2023 11:05
The referees of the "Qarabag" - "Hacken" match have been announced

The referees who will manage the game of "Qarabag" competing in the UEFA Europa League against the Swedish "Hacken" club in the group stage of the tournament have been announced.

Idman.biz informs that the match will be managed by a brigade of referees from Albania.

Juxhin Xhaja will be the head referee of the game. He will be assisted by Dojando Miftari and Rejdi Avdo. The fourth referee will be Olsion Yzeiraj.
Luca Pairetto will be in VAR and Valerio Marini (both Italy) in AVAR.

It should be noted that the match will start on December 14 at 21:45 at the Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium.

