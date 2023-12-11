The coaches of "Turan Tovuz" visited the academy of "Dinamo" Tbilisi - PHOTO

The coordinator of "Turan Tovuz" Football Academy Rasim Aliyev, his coach Elkhan Abdiyev and goalkeeper coach Yameddin Aliyev visited the academy of Tbilisi "Dinamo" in order to get acquainted with innovations and increase their experience.

Idman.biz reports that during the 3-day visit, the coaches held meetings with Giorgi Ivanishvili, director of "Dinamo" Football Academy, coordinator Gabriel Jervazi, chief selector Temuri Ugrechelidze and their coaches.

The trainers exchanged ideas about the conditions, innovations, training methods, selection rules and other issues. A preliminary agreement was reached on the cooperation of both academies.

Giorgi Ivanishvili, head of "Dinamo" academy, was presented with a "Turan Tovuz" jersey.

