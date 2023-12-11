11 December 2023
EN

The coaches of "Turan Tovuz" visited the academy of "Dinamo" Tbilisi - PHOTO

Azerbaijan football
News
11 December 2023 15:52
The coaches of "Turan Tovuz" visited the academy of "Dinamo" Tbilisi - PHOTO

The coordinator of "Turan Tovuz" Football Academy Rasim Aliyev, his coach Elkhan Abdiyev and goalkeeper coach Yameddin Aliyev visited the academy of Tbilisi "Dinamo" in order to get acquainted with innovations and increase their experience.

Idman.biz reports that during the 3-day visit, the coaches held meetings with Giorgi Ivanishvili, director of "Dinamo" Football Academy, coordinator Gabriel Jervazi, chief selector Temuri Ugrechelidze and their coaches.

The trainers exchanged ideas about the conditions, innovations, training methods, selection rules and other issues. A preliminary agreement was reached on the cooperation of both academies.

Giorgi Ivanishvili, head of "Dinamo" academy, was presented with a "Turan Tovuz" jersey.

Idman.biz

Related news

The number of tickets sold for the game "Qarabag" - "Hacken" has been announced
18:15
Football

The number of tickets sold for the game "Qarabag" - "Hacken" has been announced

18,700 tickets have been purchased for the match of the Azerbaijani champion
Fariz Najafov: "Unfortunately, the team does not meet the expectation yet" - INTERVIEW
17:00
Azerbaijan football

Fariz Najafov: "Unfortunately, the team does not meet the expectation yet" - INTERVIEW

Interview of "Gabala" president Fariz Najafov to Idman.biz
Jubilee in the "Sumgayit" - "Qarabag" match
10:59
Azerbaijan football

Jubilee in the "Sumgayit" - "Qarabag" match

"Sumgayit" player Murad Khachayev played his 100th match in the Azerbaijan championships
The next President's Cup in chovgan will be held
10:37
Azerbaijan football

The next President's Cup in chovgan will be held

From December 15 to 17, the next President's Cup will be held in Baku
Filipe Luis: “My biggest regret was with Di María” - PHOTO
10:30
Azerbaijan football

Filipe Luis: “My biggest regret was with Di María” - PHOTO

Filipe Luis opened up about his greatest career regret
Aliyar Aghayev was appointed to the "Manchester City" match.
10:25
Azerbaijan football

Aliyar Aghayev was appointed to the "Manchester City" match.

FIFA referee Aliyar Aghayev has received another appointment

Most read

The position of our team without a head coach in the rating has been announced
9 December 15:01
Volleyball

The position of our team without a head coach in the rating has been announced

The FIVB ranking of volleyball teams has been announced
Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO
9 December 16:22
Other

Baku hosts stunning FIA Prize Giving Ceremony - VIDEO - PHOTO

FIA (International Automobile Federation) Prize Giving Ceremony, one of the most anticipated events in the sports world, was held in Baku for the first time ever on December 8
The Minister of Youth and Sports met with the leaders of Youth Houses, Olympic Sports Complexes and sports schools - PHOTO
8 December 23:27
Other

The Minister of Youth and Sports met with the leaders of Youth Houses, Olympic Sports Complexes and sports schools - PHOTO

Deputy Ministers Mariana Vasileva and Indira Hajiyeva also participated in the meeting
Azerbaijan volleyball player's health condition has lost ground
9 December 01:01
Volleyball

Azerbaijan volleyball player's health condition has lost ground

Tural Hasanli, the volleyball player of the Azerbaijan national team and "Khari Byul Byul Shusha", has deteriorated