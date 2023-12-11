Filipe Luis: “My biggest regret was with Di María” - PHOTO

11 December 2023
Filipe Luis: "My biggest regret was with Di María"

Filipe Luis: "My biggest regret was with Di María"

“Aguero told me that If I talk about his wife, he’ll lose composure.”

Idman.biz reports that the former Brazilian footballer Filipe Luis, who recently retired, has revealed the deepest regret of his professional career and publicly apologized to former Real Madrid player Ángel Di María.

“My biggest regret was with Di María. Agüero told me, ‘If you talk about his wife, he’ll lose composure.’

I mentioned her, he was devastated. I beat him the whole game. I got home and I regretted it so much…

Di María, I'm sorry.”

