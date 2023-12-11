The 50th goal of Abdellah Zoubir

Abdullah Zubir scored his 50th goal in "Qarabag".

Idman.biz reports that this happened during the XVI round of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

The 32-year-old French midfielder experienced the joy of scoring in the away match with "Sumgayit".

Zoubir scored his 50th goal in his 236th game in Aghdam club. He distinguished himself 38 times in the Premier League, 1 time in the national cup, 11 times in the European cups.

The first goal of the French international was recorded in the 2018/19 season, when he made his debut. On September 23, 2018, he scored two goals in a home match with "Gabala" (4:1).

