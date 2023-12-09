9 December 2023
Sheydayev's team ended the unsuccessful series

Azerbaijan football
News
9 December 2023 22:34
Azerbaijani football player Ramil Sheydayev won 3 points in the Thai championship.

Idman.biz reports that Buriram, where he played, ended the series of games without a win.

Ramil's team left the field victorious after 5 draws in a row. "Buriram" defeated "Nakhon Pathom" club with a score of 4:1 in front of home fans. Ramil, who was replaced in the last minutes of the match, did not participate in the goals scored by his team.

It should be noted that after 11 games, "Buriram" ranked 3rd with 21 points. Sheydayev's club is 8 points behind the leader.

