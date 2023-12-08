8 December 2023
"Kapaz" Portuguese goalkeeper: "We are trying to understand his football philosophy"

"We are trying to understand the football philosophy of our new head coach and also trying to fulfill their wishes and demands."

According to Idman.biz, this was said by the Portuguese goalkeeper of "Kapaz" Igor Rodrigues.

Talking about the phase of adaptation to the team, the goalkeeper said that he goes to every game to get a good result.

Rodrigues shared his impressions about the city of Ganja: "It is a beautiful city. As l walk, I discover many things. I mainly like historical places. People are hospitable. I also go to the games of the local basketball club in Ganja, but I didn't have time to go to volleyball."

It should be noted that Igor, who was transferred to "Kapaz" in the current season, played in 4 matches. "Kapaz" club is the last in the tournament table with 10 points after 15 rounds.

Idman.biz

