"Sabail" football player Suleyman Ahmadov has had an operation.

Idman.biz reports that the operation of the defender took place in Istanbul, Türkiye.

Suleyman is expected to return to the green fields after 2 months.

It should be noted that Ahmadov was injured in one of the training sessions before the game against "Araz-Nakhchivan" in the last round of the Premier League.

