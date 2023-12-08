Afran Ismayilov: "We have difficulties in standard situations"

"There is a big difference between big football and mini football. It's too difficult."

Afran Ismayilov, a former player of the Azerbaijan national team and the captain of the "Inter" mini football club, told Idman.biz.

He commented on his debuts in the Azerbaijan Championship. Ismayilov said that in the first round they had difficulties in the match they won against "Sumgait" with a score of 4:2: "We were able to score goals in the first game, but in standard situations, one-on-one, we have difficulties. We are trying to get to know the secrets of mini football thanks to our head coach Khatai Bagirov. There are extremely good teams in the Championship. Due to our reputation and team, opponents will try to show their best game against us. That is why we are preparing very seriously. We wish our players an injury-free season. Our good matches are still ahead."

It should be noted that "Inter" will meet "Turan" in the second round.

