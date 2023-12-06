6 December 2023
Lucas Melano: "I like dolma the most out of your dishes"

Azerbaijan football
News
6 December 2023
"This is my first performance in European teams. I had offers while in the US. Spanish and Italian clubs also wanted me. There was simply no agreement between the clubs."

Idman.biz reports that "Neftchi" football player Lucas Melano said this at the press conference held today.

The Argentinian forward said that he did not know about Azerbaijan before coming to Neftchi: "I knew a little about the championship. I am still getting to know Baku and I like the country. People in Azerbaijan are very hospitable. They always want to help. I like dolman the most among your dishes."

It should be noted that Melano, who was transferred to "Neftchi" in September of this year, played 7 games in the Azerbaijan Championship.

Emin Aga
Idman.biz

