26 March 2025
EN

Gabala - Khankendi ultramarathon to be held - PHOTO

Athletics
News
26 March 2025 15:23
23
Gabala - Khankendi ultramarathon to be held - PHOTO

The Gabala - Khankendi ultramarathon will be held from April 10 to 13.

The marathon participants, who will start from the Sports Capital city of Gabala, will cover a distance of 192 km and finish in Khankendi, Idman.biz reports.

The ultramarathon participants will compete in the stages of Gabala - Agdash (55 km), Agdash - Barda (65 km), Barda - Agdam (44 km), Agdam - Khankendi (28 km). The winners of each stage will be awarded separately, and the overall winners of the ultramarathon will be awarded the main prize.

Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

Firdovsi Karimov in Italy marathon
17 March 17:34
Athletics

Firdovsi Karimov in Italy marathon

He took part in the international marathon held in Rome
Registration for Baku Marathon 2025 now open
4 March 12:28
Athletics

Registration for Baku Marathon 2025 now open

The Baku Marathon 2025, organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, will take place on May 4
Azerbaijani athlete shines in Kazakhstan
2 March 09:04
Athletics

Azerbaijani athlete shines in Kazakhstan

The 10th International Tournament for the Prizes of Olga Rypakova took place in Oskemen

Azerbaijani athlete secures spot at European Championship
27 February 14:15
Athletics

Azerbaijani athlete secures spot at European Championship

Azerbaijani athlete Rustam Mammadov has earned a qualification for the European Championship

Azerbaijani technical representative at international tournament
22 February 14:28
Athletics

Azerbaijani technical representative at international tournament

It was announced by the Azerbaijan Athletics Federation

CALENDAR for the first day of Baku International Tournament
22 February 14:03
Athletics

CALENDAR for the first day of Baku International Tournament

The competition will conclude on February 23

Most read

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record
24 March 12:00
Football

Cristiano Ronaldo sets new record

The 40-year-old forward became the first player to score in 22 consecutive calendar years

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia
25 March 11:17
Football

World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: Israel faces Norway, Wales takes on North Macedonia

The European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup continue today with six more matches
Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe
24 March 11:41
Football

Confirmed group composition for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers in Europe

The 8 teams that advanced to the semifinals have now been placed into specific groups

Azerbaijan match schedule for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
24 March 10:07
Football

Azerbaijan match schedule for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

The match schedule for Azerbaijan’s national team in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers has been finalized