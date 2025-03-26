Gabala - Khankendi ultramarathon to be held - PHOTO

The Gabala - Khankendi ultramarathon will be held from April 10 to 13.

The marathon participants, who will start from the Sports Capital city of Gabala, will cover a distance of 192 km and finish in Khankendi, Idman.biz reports.

The ultramarathon participants will compete in the stages of Gabala - Agdash (55 km), Agdash - Barda (65 km), Barda - Agdam (44 km), Agdam - Khankendi (28 km). The winners of each stage will be awarded separately, and the overall winners of the ultramarathon will be awarded the main prize.

Idman.biz