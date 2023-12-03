3 December 2023
EN

Ahmet Duman: "Our brotherhood will always remain" - PHOTO

Wrestling
Interview
3 December 2023 11:03
Ahmet Duman: "Our brotherhood will always remain" - PHOTO

"I am coming to Azerbaijan for the first time, it was very pleasant. The world Championship was organized at a very high level.

Ahmet Duman, who won the title of World Military Champion in Baku, told Idman.biz.

In the final match of the 61 kg weight class, after winning over Azerbaijani athlete Jeyhun Allahverdiyev in the final match of the Turkish World Cup, two brothers circled the carpet with the country's flag. This was met with applause at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center.

According to Duman, he will always remember those moments with pride: "The brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkiye will always remain. We are two states, one nation. We were welcomed here very well. My opponent, Azerbaijani wrestler Jeyhun Allahverdiyev, was very strong. In general, the championship was challenging and interesting. I finished the race with a gold medal. I am very happy for that."

It should be noted that 222 wrestlers from 18 countries competed in the World Cup.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

Related news

The closing ceremony of the World Military Wrestling Championship - PHOTO
2 December 17:46
Wrestling

The closing ceremony of the World Military Wrestling Championship - PHOTO

The World Championship in military wrestling was held in Baku
World Championship: Azerbaijan became the second in Greco-Roman wrestling - PHOTO
2 December 17:43
Wrestling

World Championship: Azerbaijan became the second in Greco-Roman wrestling - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team took second place in Greco-Roman wrestling
World Championship: 11 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals from Azerbaijan
2 December 16:02
Wrestling

World Championship: 11 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze medals from Azerbaijan

The 36th World Military Wrestling Championship was concluded in Baku
Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO
2 December 15:21
Wrestling

Gold medals from the Azerbaijani wrestlers - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team in Greco-Roman wrestling won another gold medal at the World Military Championship held in Baku
Khetag Gazyumov: "That's why I fully trusted the team to Hasanov"
1 December 19:13
Wrestling

Khetag Gazyumov: "That's why I fully trusted the team to Hasanov"

"First of all, I would like to mention Jabrayil Hasanov and thank him for his quality work with the national team in this World Championship"
World Championship: 3 gold and 2 bronze medals from the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers - UPDATE – PHOTO
1 December 18:51
Wrestling

World Championship: 3 gold and 2 bronze medals from the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers - UPDATE – PHOTO

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Murad Ahmadiyev won the first place in the World Military Championship held in Baku

Most read

Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"
1 December 15:13
Basketball

Georgian scout: "Huseyn Gaflaov's talent is not far behind American basketball players"

"I witnessed how perfectly he developed in several matches"
Azerbaijani national team became the World Champion in freestyle wrestling - PHOTO
30 November 19:11
Wrestling

Azerbaijani national team became the World Champion in freestyle wrestling - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team won the first place in freestyle wrestling
Everton face another points deduction EVERTON
30 November 18:07
World football

Everton face another points deduction EVERTON

Could be hit with a further points deduction this season if club are found guilty of new rule break
Azerbaijan is the group leader
1 December 23:12
Women's football

Azerbaijan is the group leader

As a result of this success, the team managed to advance to the B division.