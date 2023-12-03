Ahmet Duman: "Our brotherhood will always remain" - PHOTO

"I am coming to Azerbaijan for the first time, it was very pleasant. The world Championship was organized at a very high level.

Ahmet Duman, who won the title of World Military Champion in Baku, told Idman.biz.

In the final match of the 61 kg weight class, after winning over Azerbaijani athlete Jeyhun Allahverdiyev in the final match of the Turkish World Cup, two brothers circled the carpet with the country's flag. This was met with applause at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center.

According to Duman, he will always remember those moments with pride: "The brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkiye will always remain. We are two states, one nation. We were welcomed here very well. My opponent, Azerbaijani wrestler Jeyhun Allahverdiyev, was very strong. In general, the championship was challenging and interesting. I finished the race with a gold medal. I am very happy for that."

It should be noted that 222 wrestlers from 18 countries competed in the World Cup.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz