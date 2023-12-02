The closing ceremony of the World Military Wrestling Championship - PHOTO

2 December 2023
The closing ceremony of the World Military Wrestling Championship

2 December 2023 17:46
The closing ceremony of the World Military Wrestling Championship

The closing ceremony of the 36th World Military Wrestling Championship organized by the State Border Service and the Ministry of Youth and Sports was held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the event started with bringing the flags of 18 countries participating in the championship to the hall accompanied by a special orchestra.

Dirk Schwede, vice-president of the International Military Sports Council for Europe, said that the World Cup was held at a high level. According to him, Azerbaijan has a high level of development in sports, as in all fields: "The wrestlers participating in the World Championship had all the conditions to fight. During the competition, we witnessed both friendship and competition."

At the end of his speech, he congratulated the winners and thanked Azerbaijan.

Then the representatives of the Organizing Committee Elnur Habibov, Elshan Mirzayev and Firdovsi Umudov were awarded with medals of the International Military Sports Council. Abbas Khalilov, deputy head of the State Border Service, was awarded the order of the institution.

He said that as a result of President Ilham Aliyev's concern for sports, many international competitions are successfully organized in Azerbaijan: "The fact that the World Championship coincides with the 100th anniversary of the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev is of special significance for us. Sport combines the symbols of peace and friendship. "Azerbaijan is known in the world as a sports country."

Khalilov thanked the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation for the organization.

At the end, a video about the championship was shown.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team finished the World Cup with 21 medals.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

