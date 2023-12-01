World Championship: 3 gold and 2 bronze medals from the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers - UPDATE – PHOTO

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Murad Ahmadiyev won the first place in the World Military Championship held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the national member competing in the 97 kg weight class fought against the Italian Simone Fidelbo in the final.

He won the gold medal.

With that, the Greco-Roman wrestling team of Azerbaijan finished the day with 5 medals. Ziya Babashov (63 kg) and Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg) won the champion title before Ahmadiyev, and Farid Sadikhli (55 kg) took the 3rd place with Azad Aliyev (82 kg).

Thus, the number of medals won by the Azerbaijani national team in the World Championship reached 18. The World Cup will continue until December 3.

It should be noted that Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Orkhan Abbasov (79 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) won gold at the World Championship, Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) silver, Farid Jabbarov (86 kg) won bronze. The Azerbaijani team took the first place in the team score.

Among the female wrestlers, Ruzzana Mammadova (49 kg) and Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) won the title of World Champion. Elnura Mammadova (52 kg) took the second place, Nargiz Samadova (50 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (53 kg) and Birgul Soltanova (62 kg) took the third place.

-------

17:58

Azerbaijan's Greco-Roman wrestling team won another medal in the World Military Championship in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that Farid Sadikhli (55 kg) took the third place.

He defeated Iran's Ali Ahmadivaf in the match for the bronze medal.

Before Sadikhli, Ziya Babashov (63 kg) and Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg) won the champion title, while Azad Aliyev (82 kg) took the 3rd place.

It should be noted that Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Orkhan Abbasov (79 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) won gold in the World Championship, Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) silver, Farid Jabbarov (86 kg) won bronze. The Azerbaijani team took the first place in the team score.

Among the female wrestlers, Ruzzana Mammadova (49 kg) and Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) won the title of World Champion. Elnura Mammadova (52 kg) took the second place, Nargiz Samadova (50 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (53 kg) and Birgul Soltanova (62 kg) took the third place.

--------

17:48

The Azerbaijani national team won another gold medal in the World Military Wrestling Championship held in Baku.

According to Idman.biz, the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ulvi Ganizade (72 kg) defeated all his opponents and stepped on the top of the podium.

He defeated Algerian Merabet Abdelmalek in the final.

This was the third medal of the Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestlers. Before him, Ziya Babashov (63 kg) won the champion title, and Azad Aliyev (82 kg) took the 3rd place.

It should be noted that Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Orkhan Abbasov (79 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) won gold at the World Championship, Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) silver, Farid Jabbarov (86 kg) won bronze. The team took the first place in the team score.

Among the female wrestlers, Ruzzana Mammadova (49 kg) and Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) won the title of World Champion. Elnura Mammadova (52 kg) took the second place, Nargiz Samadova (50 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (53 kg) and Birgul Soltanova (62 kg) took the third place.

--------

17:40

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ziya Babashov won a gold medal on the third day of the World Military Championship held in Baku.

Idman.biz informs that the wrestler of Azerbaijan, who fought at 63 kg, met Russian Sergey Emelin in the final.

Thanks to a convincing victory, he stepped on the top of the podium. Before Babashov, Azad Aliyev (82 kg) won the bronze medal.

It should be noted that Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Orkhan Abbasov (79 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) won gold at the world championship, Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) silver, Farid Jabbarov (86 kg) won bronze. Our team took the first place in the team score.

Among our female wrestlers, Ruzzana Mammadova (49 kg) and Jala Aliyeva (57 kg) won the title of World Champion. Elnura Mammadova (52 kg) took the second place, Nargiz Samadova (50 kg), Gultekin Shirinova (53 kg) and Birgul Soltanova (62 kg) took the third place.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz