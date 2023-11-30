1 December 2023
EN

Azerbaijani national team became the World Champion in freestyle wrestling - PHOTO

Wrestling
News
30 November 2023 19:11
Azerbaijani national team became the World Champion in freestyle wrestling - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team won the first place in freestyle wrestling.

Idman.biz reports that the Azerbaijani team achieved this success at the 36th World Championship among military wrestlers held in Baku.

The wrestlers of Azerbaijan, who won 5 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze medals, surpassed all their competitors. The Iranian national team was ranked second, and Turkiye ranked third.

It should be noted that Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg), Orkhan Abbasov (79 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) won gold, Jeyhun Allahverdiyev(61 kg) won silver and Farid Jabbarov (86 kg) won bronze medals in the World Championship.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

