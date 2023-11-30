World Championship: Azerbaijan's number of awards has reached 9 - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team finished the 2nd day of the 36th World Championship among military personnel in Baku with 3 medals.

Idman.biz reports that Orkhan Abbasov won the 3rd medal for the team.

The Azerbaijani athlete, fighting in the weight category of 79 kg, won the champion title after defeating Kazakhstan's Rustam Mirzagaliyev in the final.

On the 2nd day of the competition, Ruzzana Mammadova (49 kg) and Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) won a silver medal.

Thus, the number of awards has reached 9.

It should be noted that on the first day of the World Championship, the members of the Azerbaijani national team Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) won gold medals. Elnura Mammadova (52 kg) took the second place and Nargiz Samadova (50 kg) took the third place in the women's competition. The World Cup will continue until December 3.

----------

18:12

Azerbaijani wrestler Ruzzana Mammadova won the gold medal on the second day of the 36th World Championship among military wrestlers held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the member of the national team competing in the 49 kg weight class met an Iranian wrestler in the final.

Having won, Mammadova finished the World Championship with a gold medal.

---------

17:24

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Jeyhun Allahverdiyev won a silver medal on the second day of the 36th World Championship among military wrestlers held in Baku.

According to Idman.biz, the Azerbaijani wrestler, who fought in the 61 kg weight category, faced Ahmet Duman from Turkiye in the final match.

As the opponent won, the athlete of Azerbaijan took the second place.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz