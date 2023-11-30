30 November 2023
EN

World Championship: Azerbaijan's number of awards has reached 9 - PHOTO

Wrestling
News
30 November 2023 18:39
World Championship: Azerbaijan's number of awards has reached 9 - PHOTO

The Azerbaijani national team finished the 2nd day of the 36th World Championship among military personnel in Baku with 3 medals.

Idman.biz reports that Orkhan Abbasov won the 3rd medal for the team.

The Azerbaijani athlete, fighting in the weight category of 79 kg, won the champion title after defeating Kazakhstan's Rustam Mirzagaliyev in the final.

On the 2nd day of the competition, Ruzzana Mammadova (49 kg) and Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg) won a silver medal.

Thus, the number of awards has reached 9.

It should be noted that on the first day of the World Championship, the members of the Azerbaijani national team Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) won gold medals. Elnura Mammadova (52 kg) took the second place and Nargiz Samadova (50 kg) took the third place in the women's competition. The World Cup will continue until December 3.

----------

18:12

Azerbaijani wrestler Ruzzana Mammadova won the gold medal on the second day of the 36th World Championship among military wrestlers held in Baku.

Idman.biz reports that the member of the national team competing in the 49 kg weight class met an Iranian wrestler in the final.

Having won, Mammadova finished the World Championship with a gold medal.

It should be noted that on the first day of the World Championship, the members of the Azerbaijani national team Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) won gold medals. Elnura Mammadova (52 kg) took the second place and Nargiz Samadova (50 kg) took the third place in the women's competition.

---------

17:24

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestler Jeyhun Allahverdiyev won a silver medal on the second day of the 36th World Championship among military wrestlers held in Baku.

According to Idman.biz, the Azerbaijani wrestler, who fought in the 61 kg weight category, faced Ahmet Duman from Turkiye in the final match.

As the opponent won, the athlete of Azerbaijan took the second place.

It should be noted that on the first day of the World Championship, the members of the Azerbaijani national team Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) stepped to the top of the podium. Elnura Mammadova (52 kg) took the second place and Nargiz Samadova (50 kg) took the third place in the women's competition.

Banuchichek Huseynli

Idman.biz

Related news

Turkish wrestler's joy of victory with the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye - PHOTO
18:04
Wrestling

Turkish wrestler's joy of victory with the flags of Azerbaijan and Turkiye - PHOTO

Interesting moments were once again experienced at the 36th World Championship among military wrestlers held in Baku
An International Wrestling Tournament among cadets will be held in Baku
17:53
Wrestling

An International Wrestling Tournament among cadets will be held in Baku

From December 5 to 11, the international tournament "Education" among cadets in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling will be held
Haji Aliyev: "I dedicate my victory to the dear memory of our martyrs"
14:37
Wrestling

Haji Aliyev: "I dedicate my victory to the dear memory of our martyrs"

"Long live Azerbaijan"
Azerbaijani World Champion walking around with the flag of Azerbaijan and Turkiye: "It was my duty"
13:44
Wrestling

Azerbaijani World Champion walking around with the flag of Azerbaijan and Turkiye: "It was my duty"

"Our goal was to raise the flag of Azerbaijan"
World Championship: 7 wrestlers from Azerbaijan join the fight
10:34
Wrestling

World Championship: 7 wrestlers from Azerbaijan join the fight

The 36th World Wrestling Championship among military personnel continues in Baku

Azerbaijani wrestlers won 4 gold medals on the first day of the World Championship - UPDATE - PHOTO
29 November 21:36
Wrestling

Azerbaijani wrestlers won 4 gold medals on the first day of the World Championship - UPDATE - PHOTO

Azerbaijan is represented in the competition by 18 wrestlers

Most read

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO
28 November 21:18
Azerbaijan football

The silver medalist of the Russian Championship wants to play for the Azerbaijani national team - INTERVIEW - PHOTO

"I believe that those who play mini-football are capable enough to play in big football. In this regard, there are examples of the best players in the world - Luis Figo, Neymar, Philippe Coutinho and many such transitions can be counted. If we take Azerbaijani clubs, we can name Abdellah Zoubir."
Manchester United’s surprise transfer option: Timo Werner
28 November 11:23
World football

Manchester United’s surprise transfer option: Timo Werner

He managed to register 16 goals last season back in the Bundesliga
222 wrestlers from 18 countries will compete in the World Championship in Baku - PHOTO
28 November 16:36
Wrestling

222 wrestlers from 18 countries will compete in the World Championship in Baku - PHOTO

A press conference was held on the World Wrestling Championship to be held at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center
Rafael Fiziyev got back to the trainings - preparation in Thailand
28 November 12:30
Other

Rafael Fiziyev got back to the trainings - preparation in Thailand

Then the operation was performed