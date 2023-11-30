An International Wrestling Tournament among cadets will be held in Baku

From December 5 to 11, the international tournament "Education" among cadets in freestyle and Greco-Roman wrestling will be held.

Idman.biz reports that about 500 teenage wrestlers from 7 countries will compete in the competition jointly organized by the Ministry of Science and Education with the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation.

Unlike the similar tournament held last year, this time, in addition to the U-17 age group, the U-15 age group will also be held. According to the program, on the first 4 days of the tournament, wrestlers in the U-15 age group, and in the next 3 days in the U-17 age group, will take to the mat.

The ceremonial opening ceremony of the competition, which will be held at the Sports and Health Center of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, will begin at 16:00 on December 5. The matches of the tournament will start at 10:00 every day.

It should be noted that the competition aims to increase the mass in wrestling and select the respective national teams.

