World Championship: 7 wrestlers from Azerbaijan join the fight

The 36th World Wrestling Championship among military personnel continues in Baku.

Idman.biz reoprts that on the second day of the World Cup held at the "Sarhadchi" Sports Center, 7 members of the Azerbaijan national team will be on the mat.

Jeyhun Allahverdiyev (61 kg), Orkhan Abbasov (79 kg), Farid Jabbarov (86 kg), Zafar Aliyev (97 kg) and Rahid Hamidli (125 kg) will compete in the competition of male free wrestlers.

Shirinova Gultekin (53 kg) and Ruzanna Mammadova (59 kg) will join the World Championship in women's competition.

It should be noted that the Azerbaijani national team finished the first day of the championship with 4 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze medals. Ali Rahimzade (65 kg), Haji Aliyev (70 kg), Turan Bayramov (74 kg) and Ibrahim Yusubov (92 kg) won gold medals at the World Cup.

Among the Azerbaijani female wrestlers, Elnura Mammadova (52 kg) took the second place, and Nargiz Samadova (50 kg) took the third place.

The competition will continue until December 3.

Idman.biz