Shock return of WWE star at Survivor Series

CM Punk has made a dramatic return to WWE after nearly a decade away.

Idman.biz reports with referring to the WWE official account that the fans roared after hearing his theme music at the Survivor Series event in the United States on Saturday night.

There had been speculation the 45-year-old would come back after he recently left rival wrestling company All Elite Wrestling (AEW).

It should be noted that he initially left WWE in 2014 and has often spoken about his frustrations over creative storylines and a lack of medical care towards him.

