17 April 2025
Mariya Stadnik: "The bronze medal at the European Championship can be considered a success"

17 April 2025 17:49
26
Mariya Stadnik, coordinator of Azerbaijan's women's wrestling team, spoke to Report about the team's performance at the European Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia.

reports that he reflected on the bronze medal earned by the team, stating, "Given the current situation, the bronze medal can be considered a success."

Stadnik noted that although the team usually targets gold in continental tournaments, the current squad is made up mostly of young wrestlers. "It’s encouraging that the team didn't finish the tournament without a medal. Considering the circumstances, the bronze is an achievement," she added.

She also highlighted the disappointment of Jala Aliyeva, who, due to an injury, lost in the semifinals when she was expected to reach the final. "If Jala had made it to the final, I am sure she would have won gold. She has the potential for it," said Stadnik.

Looking ahead, Stadnik mentioned that around 70 wrestlers would compete in the upcoming Azerbaijan Women’s Championship, emphasizing the growing interest in women’s wrestling in the country. "The increase in women wrestling in Azerbaijan is a positive sign. With more competition at the national level, success on the international stage will follow."

The Azerbaijani women's team wrapped up the European Championship with one bronze medal.

