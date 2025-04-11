Three Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semifinals at European Championships, Jala Aliyeva eyes bronze

The European Wrestling Championships continue in Bratislava, Slovakia, with strong performances from the Azerbaijani team.
Three of Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers have advanced to the semifinals on Day 5 of the tournament, Idman.biz reports.
In the women’s 57 kg division, Jala Aliyeva will fight for the bronze medal against Yenna Hemiae later today, as the women’s competition wraps up.
Greco-Roman
55 kg
Eldaniz Azizli entered directly in the quarterfinals and dominated Georgia’s Vakhtang Loula with a 9:0 victory to reach the semifinals.
63 kg
Murad Mammadov defeated Hleb Makaranka (UWW) 6:1 in the round of 16, then crushed Ivan Lizatović of Croatia 9:0 in the quarters to earn a semifinal spot.
77 kg
Sanan Suleymanov was eliminated in the round of 16 after a narrow 1:2 loss to Turkiye’s Ahmet Yilmaz.
87 kg
Islam Abbasov put on a strong performance, beating Poland’s Szymon Szymonowicz (4:0), the Netherlands’ Marcel Sterkenburg (4:1), and Norway’s Exauce Mukubu (3:1) to secure his place in the semifinals.
130 kg
Beka Kandelaki pinned Ukraine’s Mykhailo Vyshnyvetskyi in the round of 16 but lost 0:2 to Turkiye’s Hamza Bakir in the quarterfinals.
Competition starts daily at 12:30 (Baku time). Semifinals begin at 18:45, followed by medal matches at 20:00.
Idman.biz