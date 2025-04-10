30th gold and 50th bronze at European Championships

Azerbaijani freestyle wrestlers have reached a milestone in their medal count at the European Championships.

This achievement took place at the continental championship held in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, Idman.biz reports.

Giorgi Meshvildishvili won the gold medal in the 125 kg weight category, defeating all his opponents. This victory marks the 30th gold medal for Azerbaijan’s freestyle wrestlers at the European Championships.

Additionally, the 4th bronze medal won in Bratislava is significant, with Ali Rahimzada (65 kg) securing the 50th third-place finish in the history of the national team.

In total, Azerbaijani wrestlers have earned 108 medals in freestyle wrestling, including 30 gold, 28 silver, and 50 bronze. When it comes to medal count in the history of competitions since 1911, Azerbaijan trails only behind the USSR, Russia, Bulgaria, and Turkiye.

Considering all three wrestling styles, our athletes have been crowned European champions 69 times, claimed 51 second-place finishes, and secured 68 third-place spots, with a total of 188 medals.

Idman.biz