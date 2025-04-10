WATCH: Golden night for Azerbaijan: Freestyle wrestlers shine at European Championships – PHOTO

The European Wrestling Championship continues.

On the third day of the tournament held in Bratislava, the capital of Slovakia, our national team secured its first gold medal.

Giorgi Meshvildishvili dominated all his opponents in the 125 kg weight category. He defeated Georgian wrestler Solomon Manashvili in the final. Two other members of our team also medaled — Osman Nurmagomedov won silver, while Aghanazar Novruzov claimed bronze.

In the first two days of the championship in Bratislava, our wrestlers had won 3 bronze medals. In total, our freestyle wrestling team finished the European Championship with 6 medals: 1 gold, 1 silver, and 4 bronze.

In the women’s competition, two athletes from the Azerbaijani national team took to the mat. One of them advanced to the semifinals but was defeated.

European Championship

Women’s Wrestling

55 kg

Elnura Mammadova began her campaign from the qualification round. She was defeated by Romanian Beatrice Ferent by fall.

59 kg

Alyona Kolesnik competed in the quarterfinals. She defeated Alesia Hetmanava (UWW) with a score of 7:2 to advance to the semifinals. However, she lost at this stage to Turkey's Bediha Gun and missed the final. Kolesnik will wrestle for bronze tomorrow.

Freestyle Wrestling

74 kg

Aghanazar Novruzov faced Ramazan Ramazanov (Bulgaria) in the bronze medal match. Our wrestler won 6:4, bringing the team its fourth bronze medal.

92 kg

Osman Nurmagomedov competed for gold against Dauren Kurugliev (Greece). The match ended with a 5:4 victory for the opponent. Osman had to settle for silver.

125 kg

In the final, Giorgi Meshvildishvili wrestled against Solomon Manashvili from Georgia. Although the match ended 7:7, our team member was crowned European champion due to scoring the last point. Giorgi secured victory with a 4-point move in the final seconds.

