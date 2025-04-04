5 April 2025
Azerbaijani wrestler aims for more medals at European Championship

4 April 2025 18:10
"I believe we will perform well at the European Championship," said Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ulvu Ganizada (72 kg) in an interview with Idman.biz.

The athlete, who will compete at the European Wrestling Championship in Bratislava, Slovakia, shared insights about his preparation:

"Before competitions, I usually face health issues, but thankfully, everything is fine this time. Our training has been at a high level. We held camps in Croatia and Baku to prepare for the championship."

Ganizada expressed confidence in the national team’s readiness:

"I believe we will meet expectations and achieve strong results. Last year, our team performed exceptionally well at both the European Championship and the World Championship in Tirana. In the previous European Championship, our Greco-Roman wrestlers won three gold medals. I hope we secure even more medals this time because we always strive for success and have put in the necessary effort."

From April 7-13, Azerbaijan’s Greco-Roman wrestlers will compete under the guidance of:

Head coach: Alexander Tarakanov

Senior coach: Rovshan Bayramov

Coaches: Elvin Mursaliev, Hasan Aliyev, Kamran Mammadov

Aytaj Sahed
Idman.biz

