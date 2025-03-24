24 March 2025
EN

Azerbaijan wrestlers begin final preparations for European Championship

Wrestling
News
24 March 2025 13:34
14
The Azerbaijani national wrestling teams are continuing their preparations for the European Championship.

The freestyle wrestling team is holding a training camp in Quba with a large squad, Idman.biz reports.

The training process, which began on March 19, will continue until April 2. The camp, organized at the Quba Olympic Sports Complex, also includes the youth national team.

Meanwhile, the Greco-Roman and women's wrestling teams are completing their final preparations in Baku, at the Azerbaijan Wrestling Federation's training base. Women's training started on March 22 and will conclude on April 7, while the Greco-Roman team's camp began today. The "classical" wrestlers will continue their preparations until April 9.

The European Championship will take place in Bratislava, Slovakia, from April 7 to 13.

Idman.biz

