Ruslan Nurullayev: "I dedicate my victory to my father, he sees me and is happy"

"The competition went as I wanted."

It was told by Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ruslan Nurullayev to Idman.biz.

The national team member, who won the gold medal in the 72 kg category at the U-23 European Championship in Tirana, the capital of Albania, shared his impressions of the victory: "All of my matches were difficult. Among my opponents were athletes who had previously defeated me, from whom I got a rematch in this tournament. I approached all my matches with the same responsibility. Because my only goal was to become a champion, and I achieved it. I have said before that my goals are big. I proved this once again by winning the gold medal at the European Championship, the first prestigious competition of 2025."

Nurullayev intends to continue his successful streak: "We prepared for this competition worthy of the championship. There are the world championship and the adult competition ahead. If the coaching staff advises, I will also participate in those tournaments. I would like to emphasize one point in particular: the whole team participated very well in the tournament. Both on and off the mat. The support my team showed in the final match gave me great motivation. I would like to express my gratitude not only to the team, but also to the coaching staff and everyone who supported me. I dedicate my victory to my father. I know that he sees me now and is happy in his soul."

Azerbaijani representative, who competed in the 72 kg weight category, defeated Russian Danil Grigoryev (UWW) 3:2 in the final and climbed to the highest step of the podium.

Aytac Sahad

Idman.biz