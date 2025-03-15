15 March 2025
EN

Ruslan Nurullayev: "I dedicate my victory to my father, he sees me and is happy"

Wrestling
News
15 March 2025 18:09
18
Ruslan Nurullayev: "I dedicate my victory to my father, he sees me and is happy"

"The competition went as I wanted."

It was told by Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler Ruslan Nurullayev to Idman.biz.

The national team member, who won the gold medal in the 72 kg category at the U-23 European Championship in Tirana, the capital of Albania, shared his impressions of the victory: "All of my matches were difficult. Among my opponents were athletes who had previously defeated me, from whom I got a rematch in this tournament. I approached all my matches with the same responsibility. Because my only goal was to become a champion, and I achieved it. I have said before that my goals are big. I proved this once again by winning the gold medal at the European Championship, the first prestigious competition of 2025."

Nurullayev intends to continue his successful streak: "We prepared for this competition worthy of the championship. There are the world championship and the adult competition ahead. If the coaching staff advises, I will also participate in those tournaments. I would like to emphasize one point in particular: the whole team participated very well in the tournament. Both on and off the mat. The support my team showed in the final match gave me great motivation. I would like to express my gratitude not only to the team, but also to the coaching staff and everyone who supported me. I dedicate my victory to my father. I know that he sees me now and is happy in his soul."

Azerbaijani representative, who competed in the 72 kg weight category, defeated Russian Danil Grigoryev (UWW) 3:2 in the final and climbed to the highest step of the podium.

Aytac Sahad
Idman.biz

Tags:

Related news

POST from Mikayil Jabbarov about Azerbaijani wrestlers who achieved success in the European Championship
14:21
Wrestling

POST from Mikayil Jabbarov about Azerbaijani wrestlers who achieved success in the European Championship

He emphasized the high results of our wrestlers in the X category and congratulated the team
Haji Aliyev: "Hearing this from the President is even more valuable than an Olympic gold" - Interview
14 March 15:11
Wrestling

Haji Aliyev: "Hearing this from the President is even more valuable than an Olympic gold" - Interview

Haji Aliyev, a three-time world champion, four-time European champion, and two-time Olympic medalist, shared his thoughts in an interview
Azerbaijan's European champion: "I dedicate My victory to him"
13 March 17:55
Wrestling

Azerbaijan's European champion: "I dedicate My victory to him"

The European champion emphasized that her team had prepared intensively for the tournament

Historic achievement by Azerbaijani wrestlers
13 March 14:34
Wrestling

Historic achievement by Azerbaijani wrestlers

The U23 Women's European Wrestling Championship in Tirana, Albania, has concluded
Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semifinals, Gultakin Shirinova eyes bronze
12 March 17:00
Wrestling

Two Azerbaijani wrestlers reach semifinals, Gultakin Shirinova eyes bronze

The U23 European Wrestling Championship continues in Tirana, Albania

European champion of Azerbaijan: "Without him, I wouldn't have reached this position" - INTERVIEW
12 March 14:23
Wrestling

European champion of Azerbaijan: "Without him, I wouldn't have reached this position" - INTERVIEW

Azerbaijani wrestler Gunay Gurbanova (59 kg) shared her thoughts after winning the gold medal at the U23 European Championship

Most read

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO
14 March 09:29
Football

Europa League: Fenerbahce falls in penalty shootout - UPDATED - VIDEO

Turkish side Fenerbahce faced Rangers in a dramatic Europa League Round of 16 clash
Champions League quarter-final matchups revealed
13 March 09:15
Football

Champions League quarter-final matchups revealed

The Champions League quarter-final draw has set up thrilling encounters for the next stage of the tournament

Messi strikes in stoppage time as Inter Miami advances to quarterfinals - VIDEO
14 March 10:04
Football

Messi strikes in stoppage time as Inter Miami advances to quarterfinals - VIDEO

Inter Miami secured their spot in the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals with a convincing 2-0 victory

UEFA Conference League quarterfinal matchups confirmed
14 March 09:21
Football

UEFA Conference League quarterfinal matchups confirmed

The UEFA Conference League quarterfinal lineup is now set